More than 6,500 job offers for SRMIST students

Students from the graduating class of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) have received around 6,500 job offers from more than 600 companies since the commencement of the placement season this year, a release from the institute said.

Of these, 4,749 offers were made by four top recruiters from the Information Technology sector — TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, and Wipro. The the number of offers this years was significantly higher than the 3,020 offers made by these IT majors last year.

This year, the highest offer made was ₹ 41.6 lakh per annum by Microsoft. Other high salary packages offered included 18 offers of ₹ 32 lakh per annum by Amazon, 25 offers of ₹ 10 lakh per annum by Barclays and four offers of ₹ 30 lakh per annum by Udaan, a start-up.

Recruitment also included companies from the core engineering sector, the release said.

Sriram S. Padmanabhan, director, Career Centre, SRMIST, said the top companies preferred recruiting from SRMIST due to the cosmopolitan composition of students. “We arrange mock interviews and impart advanced computing skills to students as they prepare for the placement season,” he said.

More companies are expected to come as the placement season will continue till May 2020.

The centralised placement process organised at Kattankulathur campus of SRMIST brings students from other SRM campuses including Ramapuram, Vadapalani, and Modinagar.