More than 550 vehicles seized in Chennai

2,156 persons fined in the city for not wearing masks on Sunday alone

The Greater Chennai Police acted tough on motorists violating the lockdown on Sunday by seizing vehicles and collecting fines.

In the 12-hour operation from 6 a.m. on Sunday, the police seized 555 vehicles comprising 522 two-wheelers, 20 autorickshaws, and 13 four-wheelers, from the violators. They collected a fine of ₹4.31 lakh by filing cases against 2,156 persons for not wearing masks and filed cases against 19 persons for failing to maintain physical distance.

During the week-long intensive checking since January 7, the police throughout the State collected ₹3.45 crore fine amount from 1,64,329 people who did not wear masks, 1,910 persons who did not maintain physical distancing and from 1,552 persons for assembling in public places without any valid reasons.

The highest amount of ₹86 lakh was collected in Chennai district from 43,417 persons who failed to wear face masks.