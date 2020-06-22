﻿More than 5,000 vehicles seized in Chennai during complete lockdown

Despite Chennai being under an intense lockdown on Sunday, over 5,000 vehicles that were out on the roads without a valid reason, were seized by police, from Sunday morning up until Monday, for flouting lockdown norms.

The State government had announced a complete lockdown' in Chennai and parts of adjoining Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts from June 19, allowing only certain essential services. On Sunday, the curbs were tightened further, allowing only medical services, water and milk supply.

At several places, police personnel had erected iron barricades on roads and had been intensifying their vigil to prevent motorists from coming out without any reason. Police personnel have been constantly monitoring the movement of the public by intensifying beat patrols and bike patrols in narrow streets.

Between Sunday morning and Monday morning, 2,817 cases were booked against violators for flouting the prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code. As many as 2,035 vehicles -- 1,948 bikes, 43 autorickshaws and 44 light motor vehicles -- were seized from the violators. Traffic police personnel also seized 3,129 vehicles comprising of two-wheelers and four wheelers.

According to a press release from the Greater Chennai City Police, the law and order police and traffic police jointly seized 5,164 vehicles including 4,678 two-wheelers, 155 autorickshaws and 331 light motor vehicles from Sunday morning to Monday morning.