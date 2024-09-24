More than 40 complaints lodged against ‘Varaaki’, says city police

More than 40 persons lodged a complaint against one Varaaki alias Krishnakumar, claimed to be a media person who was arrested recently for allegedly threatening a sub-registrar, said the city police. The list of complainants include the dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) among several others.

On September 13, Mylapore Police arrested Varaaki, 50 for threatening a sub-registrar and demanding ₹5 lakh from him. Guduvanchery sub-registrar Vaidhyalingam, 46, had lodged a complaint alleging that Varaaki also threatened to publish false information about him on social media if he did not register a document, which had multiple legal issues.

Subsequently, one more case was registered against him based on the complaint of Dr. E. Therani Rajan, Dean of RGGGH.

Other cases booked by the police include one by High Court Police for allegedly cheating a job aspirant, promising an office assistant post in return for ₹2 lakh. Another was booked against him by the MKB Nagar Police for allegedly threatening one Mr. Sarathy after receiving ₹5 lakh.

The police said those who were affected by Varaaki can contact the police control room - 044-23452324, 044-23452325 and lodge their complaints.

