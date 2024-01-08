More than 37,050 buses to ply for Pongal festival

January 08, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Transport Department will be operating more than 37,050 buses, including special buses, for the Pongal festival.

While a total of 19,484 buses of the five transport corporations, including the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), would be operational between January 12 and 14 from the city and other parts of the State, a total of 17,589 buses would ply from January 16 to 18 for the people returning back to the city and other parts of the State.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Monday said the long distance buses would be operated from six bus termini, including the newly opened Kilambakkam bus terminus. He was speaking at a press meet at the Secretariat after chairing a meeting with senior officials of the six State transport corporations and officials of city police and the Highways Department.

Mr. Sivasankar said along with the regular (2,100) buses to be operated daily from the city for three days (January 12 to 14), a total of 4,706 special buses would also be operated from the city. A total of 8,478 buses would be operated between the various destinations in the State.

Similarly, for the passengers returning to the city after celebrating Pongal in their respective villages, the Department will run a total of 11,130 buses, along with special buses, from various parts of the State.

Excluding Chennai, a total of 6,459 buses would be operated from January 16 to 18 between other parts of the State.

Buses bound for Andhra Pradesh from the Madhavaram bus terminus would be operated via Ponneri, Gummidipoondi and Red Hills, buses plying through ECR to Puducherry and Cuddalore would be operated from K.K. Nagar bus depot and Sanatorium bus terminus would operate buses proceeding towards Thindivanam, Vikravandi and Panruti.

The bus terminus near Tambaram railway station would operate buses proceeding towards Kancheepuram and Vellore via Oragadam, and the Poonamalee bus terminus will host buses proceeding to Hosur and Thiruttani via Arcot, Arani and Vellore. Buses bound for Bengaluru and south-bound buses to Tirunelveli, Karur, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Salem would be operated from the Koyambedu bus terminus.

The newly opened Kalaignar centenary bus terminus in Kilambakkam would operate SETC buses (for passengers who have pre-booked tickets online) and buses proceeding on GST Road towards Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Kumbakonam.

The Transport Department has opened 11 special ticket counters at Kilambakkam, Koyambedu and Sanatorium.

A help desk for registering complaints and for details of the bus timings, bearing contact numbers 9445014450, 9445014436 and toll free number 18004256151, would be available round the clock.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) would be operating link buses to the five bus termini from Koyambedu round the clock.

Transport Department secretary K. Phanindra Reddy also participated in the meeting.