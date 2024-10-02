More than 12,800 kg of narcotics destroyed in the State by NIB

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has destroyed over 2,950 kg of ganja, seized in 89 cases, at GJ Enclave in Thenmelpakkam in Chengalpattu.

The narcotics, confiscated by NIB units across the State, were incinerated under the direction of the Additional Director-General of Police, EB-CID, as part of the State government’s ongoing efforts to eradicate illicit drugs.

The NIB had destroyed more than 12,800 kg of contraband in March, August, and September. It has been working closely with the State police by monitoring the trafficking of narcotics to dismantle the distribution network.

Members of the public are urged to share any information on illegal sale and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by contacting the toll-free helpline at 10581, WhatsApp number 9498410581, or emailing spnibcid@gmail.com.

