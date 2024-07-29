ADVERTISEMENT

More than 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from house in Chennai

Published - July 29, 2024 02:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruverkadu police are investigating the theft of more than 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery belonging to an overseas executive’s house in Ayanampakkam on Sunday night. 

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said Janarthanan was working as a manager in a private company in Saudi Arabia. His family was residing in a house in Ayanampakkam. Mr. Janarthanan had come to his home town and had gone with his family to his relative’s house in Nungambakkam on Sunday evening. When Janarthanan and his family returned the night, they were shocked to find the front door of his locked house was broken open and more than 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen. 

Based on the complaint the Thiruverkadu police have brought finger print experts and are also viewing the footage of the CCTV cameras in the locality. 

