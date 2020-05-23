More Tasmac shops to reopen in city’s neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur

CHENNAI

23 May 2020 00:17 IST

Outlets located within containment zones to remain shut

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) will reopen 110 outlets in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

A source from Tasmac said outlets were already operational in parts of the three districts. With operating hours extended, Tasmac also plans to issue more coupons.

“We were issuing 500 coupons per shop and this will now be increased to 700-750 coupons,” the source said. Another source in Tasmac said that reopening more shops and giving away additional coupons would fetch another ₹2.5 crore to ₹3 crore per day to the coffers.

“Some of these shops are bordering Chennai and tipplers from the city will surely go there to pick up liquor. Considering that each shop on an average sells ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh worth of liquor, they can easily fetch ₹3 crore per day. This is just an estimate,” the source said.

When asked how much revenue the 110 shops would fetch, a government official said it was too early to estimate and day one sales data would give a number. The official also clarified that shops in containment zones would not be opened.

Last week (May 16), 3,700 liquor shops reopened across Tamil Nadu except in Chennai, Tiruvallur and containment zones. According to data, the shops earned over ₹160 crore on day one and slightly above ₹130 crore on day two.

From the third day, the average earnings have remained between ₹97 crore and ₹105 crore per day till now.

Once the Chennai market opens up, the sales were expected to go up by at least 20-30% in the initial few days.

Before the lockdown and the liquor price hike, Tasmac on an average sold liquor worth ₹85 crore and ₹90 crore per day across the State through its 5,300 liquor outlets spread across Tamil Nadu.