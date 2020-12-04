More suburban trains from Dec. 7

Children aged up to 12 accompanying women allowed to travel during non-peak hours

Southern Railway will be increasing the number of suburban services in the city from December 7. The proposal to increase the train services to 320 from 244 comes in the wake of the Chennai division revising the peak and non-peak hours time limits effective from Monday.

In a release, the Southern Railway, by revising the peak hour timing, would be allowing more women who do not come under the essential services categories to travel by the trains. As per the latest guidelines, women would be allowed to travel by suburban trains throughout the day except during peak hours — 7 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Previously, the Southern Railway had fixed the peak hour timings from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Children aged up to 12 accompanying women will be permitted to travel during the non-peak hours, the release added.