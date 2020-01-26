‘More students must take up nephrology’

More medical students should join the stream of nephrology, as there are only 1,200 nephrologists for several lakhs of patients, said Vasundhara Raghavan, founder of Kidney Warriors Foundation.

Delivering ‘The Mrs. Malathi Venkatesan TANKER (Tamilnad Kidney Research) Foundation Memorial Lecture’ on Saturday, she said the country should be made the leader in nephrology, to bring in zero infections in dialysis, by at least 2030.

Noting that there were very few kidney transplants in a year, she highlighted the need to save patients and change organ transplant laws that were strict and restrictive. “We are writing to the government for GST waiver on medicines, for economical dialysis, for improving the quality of dialysis and getting reverse osmosis plants subsidised across all dialysis centres,” she said.

M.M. Murugappan, chairman of Murugappa Group, suggested that the TANKER Foundation work with the corporate sector. “We are not quite aware that kidney diseases can be treated and need to be caught early. The corporates can assist you in the form of consortium research. This could be a consortium of corporates, experts, foundations and institutions of learning, such as medical colleges. We can get together and make affordable care even more affordable,” he said.

Screening guidelines

Georgi Abraham, founder-trustee of the TANKER Foundation, said they were putting out guidelines to screen people for kidney diseases. “This should be targeted screening. Diabetics, persons with high blood pressure, persons with a family history of kidney diseases and those taking alternative medicines should be screened for kidney function,” he said.

Latha A. Kumaraswami, managing trustee of the foundation, said it does 5,000 dialysis procedures per month, of which 4,700 are free.

At the 27th Annual Charity and Awards Nite of the foundation, a ramp walk by dialysis patients was organised. The foundation also presented awards on the occasion. Among others, Revathy, trustee of TANKER Foundation, spoke.