More storage, less beautification needed at Sembakkam lake: Chennai residents

February 15, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - CHENNAI

Residents want the project to restore Sembakkam lake, to incorporate aspects for increased storage of water instead of lake beautification efforts, and also want the prevention of sewage pollution.

It may be recalled that Sembakkam lake was one of the 10 water bodies chosen for restoration at a cost of ₹100 crore by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). Residents however, want restoration efforts to be prioritised over recreational facilities.

Spread over 100 acres, the Sembakkam lake has been facing various challenges including sewage pollution and encroachments for many years now. Several interventions, including restoration efforts along with Care Earth Trust and other organisaitons, were made in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Ravi, secretary, Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents’ Association, said that a recent meeting with residents was held, to discuss the CMDA project. “The government agencies must focus on reviving the storage capacity of the water body by desilting and deepening the lake, and removing encroachments in Hasthinapuram. The lake’s boundary must be demarcated to prevent further encroachments,” he said. A bund must be formed on the west and south sides of the lake, and the compost yard near Thiru. Vi.Ka. Nagar infringing into the lake area must also be moved. A walking track can be set up around the lake, he added.

Residents of Sembakkam and Chitlapakkam also want sewage pollution to be curtailed for better groundwater recharge. P. Viswanathan, convenor, Chitlapakkam Residents Associations Coordination Committee, said the new channels from Chitlapakkam and Selaiyur mostly carried sewage to Sembakkam lake apart from the stormwater drains linked to the water body. Several houses in Pallavaram still lacked sewer connections, he pointed out.

Sewage draining into the lake must be diverted to the Ganesh Nagar pumping station and an additional sewage pumping station must be built, Mr. Viswanathan said. The link of surplus water between Pachamalai and various water bodies draining into the Pallikaranai marshland must also be established, he added.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the residents’ demands would be incorporated in the project report by consultant and steps would be taken to increase the storage capacity of the lake, as part of the restoration project.

The department has called for a tender to construct an additional channel for a distance of 900 metres to carry surplus water from Sembakkam to the Nanmangalam lake. The existing channel has insufficient width, which shrinks to one or two metre in various stretches, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.