More smart poles will be put up to aid traffic management in Chennai, says Commissioner

‘Intelligent Traffic Management System introduced in Anna Nagar successful’

The Chennai city police are planning to improve traffic management by installing more smart poles, which are integrated to a command centre, and are eliciting the opinions of police personnel on the field, according to Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal.

Smart poles have been installed in about 50 locations by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). “We plan to expand the scope of traffic management through smart poles. These cloud-based poles will be able to monitor the status of traffic in an area and relay the status to nearby police officers as well as the control room. The proposed new Command and Control Centre will have a state-of-the-art data centre and analytical capability, apart from manual interface through wall screens,” Mr. Jiwal told The Hindu.

The Smart City project is being implemented by the GCC and other departments at a cost of ₹900 crore. The project has a component for traffic information and management, which includes smart poles.

The poles will have advanced cameras, and will give inputs on a real-time basis to the proposed Command and Control Centre.

Meanwhile, an Intelligent Traffic Management System, introduced recently on a pilot basis at five junctions in Anna Nagar and Thirumangalam, has been successful.