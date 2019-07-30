Chennai

More small buses to transport Metro commuters

11 buses introduced, will ply on five routes

Chennai Metro and MTC have now added more small buses to four stations including Alandur, LIC, AG-DMS and Washermanpet, according to a press release. Operation of 11 buses on five new routes began on Monday.

Bus bearing number S84 will transport passengers from Alandur Metro station to DLF, S30 from LIC Metro station to Vivekananda House, S36 from AG-DMS Metro station to Nungambakkam Railway station, S72 from Washermanpet Metro station to IOC and S71 from Washermanpet Metro to Egmore Railway station.

The 11 small buses will run at a frequency of 20 minutes from these Metro stations.

Car, auto facilities

At present, MTC is operating small buses on 14 routes from various stations including Koyambedu, CMBT, Ashok Nagar and Alandur Metro stations. Besides, Chennai Metro also has share auto and share cab facilities at many stations.

