More signage at stations soon

Chennai Metro has begun installing more signage in its underground stations to provide better directions to passengers.

Phase I project, built at a cost of ₹14,600 crore, has 19 underground and 13 elevated stations. The move to have more signage comes after passengers said they found it difficult to go from the concourse level (where tickets are purchased) to the platform level at many underground stations.

According to CMRL officials, they started putting up signage in the underground stations a few weeks ago. “At present, we have placed more signage in the concourse and entry/exit points at stations like Government EstateThis will soon be followed in other stations too, including the newly-opened stations along Anna Salai,” an official said. The move was necessary as each underground station has two or four entry/exit points.

This apart, one elevated station, Alandur, will also be added in this list and new signage will be put up.