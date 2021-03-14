More schools in Tiruvottiyur, Kolathur to become sparrow sanctuaries

Initiative undertaken by Koodugal to celebrate World Sparrow Day

This World Sparrow Day, falling on March 20, three school campuses in north Chennai will turn sanctuaries for sparrows.

Koodugal, a voluntary organisation working towards sparrow conservation, will distribute nearly 1,000 nest boxes to students and also fix them in the schools to increase the sparrow population in urban areas.

Though the lockdown was a dampener for the initiative, D. Ganeshan, a professor at SRM University and convener, Koodugal - Nest (Network for Environment Sustainability Trust), and his team continued to make nest boxes amidst funding crunches.

“There has been a rise in sparrow count in areas around Tiruvottiyur where over 1,000 nest boxes were distributed. At least 100 birds can be spotted on school campuses in Kaladipet. Students, too, reported about sparrows hatching eggs four or five times. Nest boxes will be fixed at schools in Tiruvottiyur and Kolathur this month,” Mr. Ganeshan said.

Popularly called as ‘Kuruvi’ Ganeshan, he continued to pursue his passion during the lockdown to achieve his target of making 10,000 nest boxes. “I have been able to complete only 60%-70% of my goal along with my colleagues. The work is waiting to be completed for want of funds,” he said.

Mr. Ganeshan and his team are assembling machines to cut down the production cost. “We are also trying to find alternate materials for nests. Once schools reopen, there are plans to conduct workshops and also open more sparrow clubs,” he said.

His passion towards sparrow conservation has made Mr. Ganeshan pursue research on improving the life expectancy of house sparrows. On March 20, Koodugal will organised an event at Revoor Padmanabha Chetty Matriculation School, Tiruvottiyur, to distribute nest boxes, give away awards to schools and students engaged in sparrow conservation and also host a photo exhibition.