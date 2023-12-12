HamberMenu
More safety measures and good hostels can help women enter workforce, says head of Learning-India

Safety for women has to be total, she says

December 12, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Saundarya Rajesh, Founder & President, AVTAR Group, Bharat Seeman, CEO, Veranda IAS, Geetha Ramamoorthi, Managing Director, KBR India, Gayathri Ramamurthy, Head of Learning- India, Capgemini, Ramya Kannan, Chief of Bureau- Tamil Nadu, The Hindu, during panel discussion on ‘Women Workforce: Why Tamil Nadu is ahead of the curve’ at ‘Tamil Nadu Unlimited’ conference in Chennai on Tuesday. 

Saundarya Rajesh, Founder & President, AVTAR Group, Bharat Seeman, CEO, Veranda IAS, Geetha Ramamoorthi, Managing Director, KBR India, Gayathri Ramamurthy, Head of Learning- India, Capgemini, Ramya Kannan, Chief of Bureau- Tamil Nadu, The Hindu, during panel discussion on ‘Women Workforce: Why Tamil Nadu is ahead of the curve’ at ‘Tamil Nadu Unlimited’ conference in Chennai on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Tamil Nadu must provide better quality working women’s hostels and safety mechanisms. This is the need of the hour, said Gayathri Ramamurthy, head of Learning-India, Capegemini.

Speaking in a discussion on ‘Women Workforce: Why Tamil Nadu is ahead of the curve’ she said, “The safety for women has to be 100%. There can be no relative safety.”

The panelists touched upon various topics including maternity leave, sexual harassment and trends in competitive exams. The discussion was moderated by The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Chief of Bureau Ramya Kannan.

Citing examples of the Midday Meal Scheme for education, founder and president AVATAR Group Dr. Saundarya Rajesh said, “Using equity to reach the goal of equality is something that Tamil Nadu has pioneered. The State has had the historical advantage with many aspects of women’s education, suffrage etc.”

Stating that there was a lack of diversity in management, she said there were hardly any women in any managerial positions in workplaces or managing boards and this should be a business case for organisations to pursue diversity.

Noting the trends in women’s work areas, panelist CEO, Veranda IAS, Bharat Seeman said that according to his database there was a higher number of women in the age group of 20-25 and in the ages after 29, but the numbers were almost nil in the 26-29 age group. “There needs to be some kind of awareness campaign for pushing women into work as there is some hesitancy from parents. They need to be told that it is ok to work,” he said.

He also added that the reason many brilliant women opted for government jobs were due to the benefits. Tamil Nadu could go beyond 43% female workforce if the private sector also provided maternity leave and adopted other policies of the government sector, he said.

Managing Director of KBR India Geetha Ramamoorthi said families played a very important role in being completely supportive. “Women need to be comfortable enough to ask for help. Similarly, the companies can also be supportive by offering paternity leave,” she added.

