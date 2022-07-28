More residents discharged and rehabilitated from IMH

Reuniting women residents, persons with intellectual disabilities with their families was challenging

At the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), the number of wandering mentally ill persons discharged and rehabilitated has steadily increased over the years. Yet, reuniting women residents and those with intellectual disabilities with their families, was a tough task on hand due to multiple factors.

Doctors and social workers of IMH, along with NGOs work as a team to get details from wandering mentally ill persons, who are brought to the institute, trace their families, treat and rehabilitate them. The number of persons discharged and rehabilitated— either reunited with families or placed in half-way homes— has gradually increased from 38 in 2018 to 69 in 2019, 28 in 2020 (fewer owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, when admissions were also less) and 160 in 2021. From January to June 2022, 243 patients in total were discharged and rehabilitated from IMH, according to official data.

“In fact, in the last one month alone, 19 patients were reunited with their families. This included not only Tamil Nadu but also [patients] from Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh,” said P. Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH.

The treatment, she said, starts with the aim of rehabilitation. “The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, has paved the way for increased participation of people in the processes towards rehabilitation such as social workers,” she added.

“For a long time, IMH was considered to be an asylum but it is no longer so. It is a treating hospital. We give the hope to families that the patients can be re-admitted if needed. So, this has led to reduction in resistance to take them home among families,” Devi Dhanapalan, senior assistant professor, IMH, said.

When a patient improves with treatment but has no family support, he/she is provided with a chance of community living. “If they are willing to work and have the capacity to, we place them at the half-way home of IMH or Chennai Corporation’s shelter under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission. These are residents who do not require active treatment. Some prefer to stay and work,” said Dr. Poorna Chandrika.

However, the challenges remain. The number of women reunited with their families is slightly less when compared to men. “The family acceptance of women patients has not changed. In fact, women are brought to a mental healthcare institute when the condition is quite advanced. It is when they stop working, stop doing household work that they are brought for treatment,” she said.

Dr. Devi added: “The number of women seeking treatment for mental health issues is less than men. Among them, only 40 to 45% are reunited with their families. Sending women back to their homes is tough. There are multiple factors such as parents disowning them, husbands remarrying, children getting used to not having a mother and not understanding her condition.”

Families often worry about the safety of women with mental illness, she said. “For instance, if we reunite 100 women, 30 to 35 persons return. Families give us various reasons such as marriage at home, exams for children or inability to take care and ask us to provide temporary shelter for a few months,” she explained.

The other category of patients who are difficult to reunite are those with intellectual disabilities, she added.

While continuous follow-up was required to prevent relapse, the IMH director added that families should be aware that this is a treatable illness.

“IMH is not an asylum set-up. We keep telling families that it was a revolving door. This hope is crucial in rehabilitation,” Dr. Devi said.