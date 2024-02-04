More residents attend area sabhas held at several places in city wards

February 04, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started conducting area sabha meetings in each of the 2,000 residential areas in the 15 zones to discuss civic issues for 15 days. The meetings have prompted discussions among citizens on the resolution of civic issues. The meetings started on January 25 and the councillors have reported a surge in the number of participants, for the meetings are conducted at 10 locations of a ward. The meetings are aimed at seeking the views of the residents on civic issues and infrastructure development and passing them onto the higher officials.

After the revised guidelines were issued for conducting the meetings for 15 days from January 25, April 14, September 15, and December 10, the councillors have publicised the meetings. At the previous area sabha meetings held after the guidelines was announced in March 2023, fewer residents took part because they were conducted at only one location.

Anna Nagar Ward 104 councillor T.V. Shemmozhi said the number of residents who participated at the meetings increased from 120 to 475 this time. “The participants included 164 women. Garbage clearance was the most common complaint. As many as 250 residents spoke about the need for garbage clearance,” he said.

One room, two classes

The residents discussed traffic congestion in interior roads caused by traffic diversion near Metro Rail project sites. They also demanded that the height of the pillar boxes be increased to solve the issue of power supply disruptions. They pointed out that a school at T.V. Nagar, Anna Nagar West, was conducting two different classes in the same classroom. Villivakkam MLA A.Vetriazhagan said the project to build new classrooms at the Chennai Corporation English Medium Primary School at T.V. Nagar was ready for the tender. It would be funded under the MLA Local Area Development Scheme.

Many residents said they were not aware of the meetings. V.S. Jayaraman, of T. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said, “We contacted the officials to know about the meetings. They said they would inform us. The dates of the meetings have not been finalised yet. They should tell us about the meetings in advance to mobilise all residents. We suspect that these meetings will be stage-managed and they would bring their own people. They should inform residents of all houses.”

“Only when the residents are informed can they attend these meetings. No useful purpose will be served if the meetings are rushed through. Issues are aplenty: encroachment, elevated roads resulting in flooding of residential complexes, dysfunctional storm water drains, parking of two-wheelers on streets, and land use reclassification without the infrastructure needs of the areas being taken into account,” said Mr. Jayaraman.

According to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Ward Committee and Area Sabha) Rules, 2022, councillors have been conducting the area sabha meetings every three months.

Fewer residents participated at the meeting held on January 25 at Thoraipakkam. Residents received information a few hours earlier. The common issues raised by the residents were Metro Water connections, traffic problems on Old Mahabalipuram Road, cattle and dog menace, roads, and sewage problems.

A. Francis, president, Federation of Thoraipakkam Residents’ Welfare Associations, said the underground water was polluted in and around Thoraipakkam. “The borewell water samples from Anand Nager, tested in the Metro Water laboratory at Kilpauk, showed that the water contained ammonical nitrogen 5.5, as against the permissible limit of 0.5, and albuminoid nitrogen 2.86, as against the permissible limit of 0.5. The Total Dissolved Solids were more than 1,000 parts per million. It has been certified that this water is not suitable for drinking. But the Metro Water is supplying water from the borewell near the dump, which is polluted. We cannot drink the water. the Metro Water is tapping into the polluted groundwater at various places, supplying to the houses and collecting charges. The Metro Water work was completed in October 2022 and the Chief Minister commissioned it on May 12, 2023. But the Metro Water has not yet given connections to the houses. Therefore, the residents are buying water from private parties even while paying charges to the Metro Water. We urged officials at the area sabha to take immediate action to give house connections,” he said.

‘No sewer connection’

Udayakumar, secretary, Bhaggyam Griha industrial estate area, raised the water problem and said no sewer connections were provided in the area and most of the people were letting sewage on the streets. Residents of Old Mahabalipuram Road highlighted the issues caused by cattle and dogs, demanding steps to curb the menace. M. Krishnamurti, secretary, MCN Nagar Association, said vehicles were diverted to interior roads of the residential areas owing to the Metro Rail work along Old Mahabalipuram Road. “More vehicles are coming through Pillaiyarcoil Street and residents are unable to cross the streets for any urgent work. Officials should resolve the issue,” he said.

Velachery resident S. Kumararaja said the area sabha was conducted in the shade of a huge tamarind tree, the location for village sabha meetings once. “Residents discussed flood mitigation in Velachery,” he said.

Residents of Anna Nagar West demanded an urban primary health centre in ward 104. Residents of Anna Nagar West Belly Area demanded improved bus services. “Four buses were operated earlier. Now, we have only one bus from Anna Nagar Depot to Parry’s,” said a resident.

Otteri resident Madan Kumar, an advocate, has led a campaign for converting an dump at S.S. Puram into a modern playground to train local youths in sports and games. He said the residents were waiting for the area sabha meeting to demand a modern playground. “We have not been informed about the meeting. We will discuss the issue at the meeting. The residents have been demanding a modern playground for the past few years. Even after officials assured the residents that they would look into their demand, the work is yet to begin,” he said. The dump, located in the Thiru.Vi. Ka. Nagar zone, has been causing public health issues, he said.