More research needed on diabetes, says Union Minister

Those living with type-1 diabetes for over 60 years honoured at an event held by Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, handling the Ministries of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences as independent charge, on Saturday stressed the need for meaningful and futuristic research on diabetes in the country.

Addressing an awards ceremony, organised virtually by Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (MDSC) to honour long-term survivors of type-1 diabetes in the country, Mr. Singh offered full support for such research by a team of eminent doctors like V. Mohan, the founder chairman of MDSC.

Mr. Singh highlighted the pioneering role Chennai had played in research and treatment of diabetes, at a time when north India did not have much exposure in the field.

Significance of insulin

He lauded Dr. Mohan for instituting the awards, coinciding with the centenary of the discovery of insulin, without which, he said, it would not have been possible for people with type-1 diabetes to survive. Introducing the first edition of the awards, Dr. Mohan highlighted how the survival of children with type-1 diabetes beyond a few months was virtually unheard of before the discovery of insulin and its subsequent use in treatment.

Pointing out that people with type-1 diabetes had started living healthy for decades because of insulin, he said, “Unfortunately, in India, the long-term survival of individuals with type-1 diabetes has not been documented so far.”

“So, as a befitting tribute to 100 years of insulin discovery, we have decided to make a start towards identifying such individuals in our country, who have lived healthily with type-1 diabetes for over 60 years, and rewarding them for discipline and perseverance,” Dr. Mohan explained.

Awards presented

K. Krishnaswami from Chennai, Mina Fernandes from Mumbai, S.R.V Prasanna from Coimbatore, Usha Dhiman from Delhi, Rajiv Kaicker from Delhi and Rakesh from Gurgaon, who have been leading a healthy life for over 60 years after being diagnosed with type-1 diabetes, were presented the Dr. V. Mohan Victory over Diabetes Medal.

Lakshminarayana Varimadugu, who is visually challenged and developed type-1 diabetes during his adolescence, carries out a lot of activities to support others with the disease. He was awarded the Type-1 Diabetes Hero Award.

Thirty-four organisations from across the country, predominantly run by people with type-1 diabetes and working towards the well-being of people with the disease, were awarded the Type-1 Diabetes Ambassador Award.