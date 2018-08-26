More relief pours in for the flood-affected in Kerala

Sundaram Finance Group has contributed ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for flood-affected Kerala. Paramesh Krishnaier, chief executive officer, Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. in Thiruvananthapuram handed over the cheque to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 22, a press release said.

Goonj has opened a new collection centre in the city. Relief material such as cleaning agents, tarpaulins and ropes, new night dresses for women, new undergarments, dry ration, electronic gadgets and kitchenware can be brought to the centre at The Bengal Association, 29, Giri Road, T. Nagar, Chennai - 600 017, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be open from August 25 to September 9. For details, contact 044-48541213.

In an effort to raise funds for the flood-affected, close to 100 cyclists took part in a ride organised by Track and Trail. The registration fee collected for the ‘Track and Trail Gran Fondo’ was given to the Regional Sports Center, Kochi. A total of ₹26,300 was contributed towards relief efforts. ‘Gran Fondo’ is a worldwide cycling event.

Anbu Palam, an NGO in Ashok Nagar, has procured relief material worth ₹5.5 lakh for flood victims.

It is planning to send ₹1 crore-worth relief material to the flood hit regions, for which it is seeking assistance. For details, contact 044-2489 2524/ 9840218847.

Additional flights

IndiGo has added new flight services (return) from Sunday until the Kochi airport resumes operations.

The flights will operate to and from Kozhikode, Chennai, Kochi (Naval Base) and Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.