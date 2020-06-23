More rain for north T.N. around June 25-26: IMD

CHENNAI

Parts of north Tamil Nadu may experience an increased rainfall activity later this week. A cyclonic circulation expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring rains over north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, around June 25 and June 26.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility for scattered rainfall (wherein up to 50% of the weather stations in a region report rain) during June 25 and 26. However, the department predicts largely dry weather over most parts of the State for the next two days.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, many weather stations recorded rainfall. Valparai and Solaiyar in Coimbatore district received 6 cm of rain. Several places in Chennai and outskirts too reported thundershowers, including Nungambakkam and Madhavaram. While Tiruvallur and Poonamallee recorded 3 cm of rainfall, Perambur received 2 cm. Automatic rain gauges in Ayanavaram, Red Hills, Sriperumbudur and Chennai DGP office too recorded 1 cm of rain.

Officials noted the information provided by the State government, including Perambur and Ayanavaram, were also incorporated in the Meteorological department’s data. N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said strong westerlies and convective activity, would bring rain at one or two places over districts along western ghats for the next two days. There are chances for heavy rain in one or two places in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.

Chennai too may get light rains during late evening or nights till Wednesday. However, there may be better prospects of rain over the city around June 25 owing to the weather system, he said. The day temperature will be around 37 degree Celsius in Chennai.