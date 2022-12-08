More PHCs, HSCs to be opened based on population, says Health Minister

December 08, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government will set up another 200 to 250 primary health centres (PHC) and 2,000 to 2,500 more health sub-centres (HSC) on the basis of population. This will be taken up with the Union Health Ministry during the next meeting, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Speaking on Thursday at the valedictory session of the “DPHICON 2022” , the conference of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai, to mark 100 years of service, he said Tamil Nadu had 2,286 primary health centres and urban health centres and 8,713 HSCs. As per norms, there should be one HSC for every 5,000 population.

On the basis of population, the State may need at least 2,000 to 2,500 more HSCs. “The State has 12,525 village panchayats. So, we will need more than 10,000 HSCs while we are having 8,713 HSCs. We will take this up the next time we meet the Union Health Minister that we need at least 2,000 more HSCs on the basis of population,” he said.

There should be one PHC for every 30,000 population in villages, 20,000 in hill areas and 50,000 in cities. “According to our population, we will need 200 to 250 more PHCs. Last year, we got the nod for 50 new PHCs. We will take this up when we visit Delhi the next time,” he said.

The directorate will soon launch a YouTube channel Nalam 360 soon.

Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam said the focus of the conference was on academics and research. “As a next step, we need evidence-based public health interventions,” he said.

On human resource requirements, he said transparent transfer counselling was held for 5,000 posts. “We have vacancies of 1,021 medical officers, 1,451 village health nurses and 677 health inspectors. The Health Minister will look into the requirements soon,” he said.

He said the directorate would henceforth ask the government for human resources or infrastructure only as per the Indian Public Health Standards 2022.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar was present.