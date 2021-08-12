More MRTS trains from Friday

CHENNAI

12 August 2021 01:13 IST

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has announced an increase in the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) schedules between Velachery and Chennai Beach by 26 services on weekdays and 20 services on Sundays. The additional workmen special trains would be operational from Friday. The Chennai Division, which operated 630 services, would be operating 656 services during weekdays (from Monday to Saturday) and 471 services (earlier 451) on Sundays.

