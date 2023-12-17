More ‘melanistic’ pelicans spotted in Chennai

December 17, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Birdwatchers spotted several brownish pelicans that are apparently different from the spot-billed pelicans common during the migratory season in the city

K.V.R.K. Thirunaranan, founder of The Nature Trust, who first spotted a colour aberration in pelicans inside Pallikaranai on November 18, said more such ‘melanistic’ birds gathered in the marshland. In the first two weeks of December, at least a dozen such birds of different shades were spotted, he said.

There are some who think that some of the birds could have got the black shades from the oil spill in Ennore creek. S. Balachandran of Bombay Natural History Society ruled out oil slick as the reason for the changed appearance and said the phenomenon could be due to adaptive mutation.

“Oil would hamper the bird’s ability to fly properly but this is not the case as the brownish black pelicans flew normally, he added. There have been instances of spotting such pelicans in Sri Lanka and Cambodia,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on some photos of the birds in Pallikaranai, Gokula Varadharajan, a zoology professor at National College, Tiruchi, said the feathers of the darker pelicans look fluffy as opposed to being matted due to the oil. He said there was a possibility that the melanistic birds could have bred among themselves leading to a small population. However, further tests had to be done to understand the phenomenon better, he said.

The Forest Department is also monitoring the pelicans seen inside Pallikaranai marshland.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.