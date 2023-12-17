GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

More ‘melanistic’ pelicans spotted in Chennai

December 17, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Geetha Srimathi
In the first two weeks of December, at least a dozen such birds of different shades were spotted, says Thirunaranan, founder of The Nature Trust.

In the first two weeks of December, at least a dozen such birds of different shades were spotted, says Thirunaranan, founder of The Nature Trust. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Birdwatchers spotted several brownish pelicans that are apparently different from the spot-billed pelicans common during the migratory season in the city

K.V.R.K. Thirunaranan, founder of The Nature Trust, who first spotted a colour aberration in pelicans inside Pallikaranai on November 18, said more such ‘melanistic’ birds gathered in the marshland. In the first two weeks of December, at least a dozen such birds of different shades were spotted, he said.

There are some who think that some of the birds could have got the black shades from the oil spill in Ennore creek. S. Balachandran of Bombay Natural History Society ruled out oil slick as the reason for the changed appearance and said the phenomenon could be due to adaptive mutation.

“Oil would hamper the bird’s ability to fly properly but this is not the case as the brownish black pelicans flew normally, he added. There have been instances of spotting such pelicans in Sri Lanka and Cambodia,” he said.

S. Balachandran of Bombay Natural History Society rules out oil slick as the reason for the changed appearance and says the phenomenon could be due to adaptive mutation. 

S. Balachandran of Bombay Natural History Society rules out oil slick as the reason for the changed appearance and says the phenomenon could be due to adaptive mutation.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Based on some photos of the birds in Pallikaranai, Gokula Varadharajan, a zoology professor at National College, Tiruchi, said the feathers of the darker pelicans look fluffy as opposed to being matted due to the oil. He said there was a possibility that the melanistic birds could have bred among themselves leading to a small population. However, further tests had to be done to understand the phenomenon better, he said.

The Forest Department is also monitoring the pelicans seen inside Pallikaranai marshland.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.