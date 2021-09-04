More doses sought to vaccinate nine border districts: Minister

Ma. Subramanian meets Mansukh Mandaviya, submits State’s wish list

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had assured him that the Centre would provide additional vaccine doses for full immunisation of people residing in nine districts of Tamil Nadu, which share a border with Kerala.

“Nine districts of Tamil Nadu have road connectivity with Kerala. Several restrictions are already in place to monitor the movement of people. There is a need for 100% vaccination of residents in these nine districts. The Union Minister has assured me that additional doses would be arranged for these nine districts,” Mr. Subramanian told reporters after meeting Mr. Mandaviya in New Delhi.

Submitting a petition to the Union Minister, he said the State had stressed the need for additional vaccine doses on the basis of the State’s population. “Vaccination is important to protect the people from the pandemic... We had emphasised the need for additional vaccines during our last meeting. There has been a continuous supply of vaccines, to an extent, for July and August. The State has medical infrastructure to administer two crore doses a month,” he said.

The Union government allotted 19 lakh additional doses for July and 34 lakh for August due to the State’s good performance, he said, adding that while 1.04 crore doses were allocated for September, the State had asked for two crore.

The need to work out a solution to operationalise HLL Biotech in Chengalpattu and Pasteur Institute in Coonoor was raised during the meeting. “Tamil Nadu requires 12 crore vaccines. Till now, 3.3 crore doses have been administered, and nearly eight crore more are required. We raised the need to immediately operationalise the two units. He has said the State and Union governments will discuss and arrive at a solution,” he said.

After vaccination was rolled out on January 16, the pace of vaccination was slow for four months during the AIADMK regime. “The daily average was 61,441 people. In 103 days, only 63 lakh people were vaccinated. After the DMK came to power, up to 2.67 crore doses have been administered. The daily average increased to 2.12 lakh,” he said, adding that these details were presented to the Union Minister.

The Minister said they reiterated the need to immediately start construction work of the AIIMS in Madurai. Possibilities of admitting students to AIIMS and accommodating them temporarily in private colleges or JIPMER, Puducherry, was discussed. “We have also put forward a demand to establish an AIIMS in Coimbatore,” he said.

On NEET, Mr. Subramanian said the State government would take 100% measures to get exemption.

With the inspection of 11 new government medical colleges completed, he said the Union Minister said he would look into the demand to start admission of students this year. He had assured him to take up the State’s three-year-old demand for 25 new primary health centres.

On a few school teachers and students testing positive, he said they would have been infected before schools reopened, and were identified promptly due to the monitoring by health officers.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam were present.