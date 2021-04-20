More doctors to be hired for mini clinics

More than 90 of them converted into vaccination centres

The Greater Chennai Corporation will recruit 42 additional doctors for mini clinics to improve COVID-19 containment in the city.

Over 200 doctors were expected to be recruited for mini clinics a few months ago. Ahead of the launch of the mini clinics, the Corporation finalised a list of 198 doctors. But 42 doctors failed to join owing to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, doctors in the mini clinics said they had not been paid salary for the past few months, leading to discontent among many of the newly recruited medical officers.

As a result, containment activities had been affected in low-income neighbourhoods of the city.

Officials said the mini clinics were the centres for COVID-19 vaccine administration in low-income neighbourhoods.

Officials said more than 92 mini clinics had been converted into centres of vaccination. Testing had been intensified in mini clinics to help residents of low-income neighbourhoods.

Vaccine shortage

Residents in various neighbourhoods on Monday alleged that immunisation was not carried out in many centres as vaccines were not available.

According to health officials, there was a supply crunch from the Government of India. “It is coming tomorrow. Six lakh doses are for the State,” said an official.

In Chennai, many residents were unable to get vaccinated even at private hospitals on Monday.

Over 1,470 streets have reported more than three cases. Over 400 streets have more than six cases.

A total of 118 streets had reported a high case load. Such streets would be barricaded, officials said.