‘More doctors need to work in rural areas’

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday said more doctors should work in rural areas.

Shortly after inaugurating the Fourth International Dental Conference and Exhibition, World Dental and Oral Health Congress- 2019 Asia series, he said, according to the World Health Organisation, the ideal dentist-population ratio was 1:7,500.

“There are about 300 dental colleges in India and nearly 25,000 graduates pass out every year. But most of them settle down in urban areas. Hence, the dentist-population ratio is about 1:10,000 in urban and 1:1,50,000 in rural areas,” he said.

He said such conferences would enthuse more youngsters to pursue dentistry, as it was necessary that there be a greater spread of doctors in rural areas. He emphasised the need for dental awareness programmes, maintenance of standardised patient data and creation of dental software, uniformly put to use all over the country.

The two-day event was attended by students and dentists from nearly 15 countries such as the U.K., the U.S., France and India. Organised by the World Dental Council and Graviton International, the conference will cover all aspects of dentistry, according to Charulatha, organising chairman.

S.M. Balaji, advisory member, World Dental Council, and Shovendhu Jha, registration co-chair, were present.