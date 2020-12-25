More diversion channels planned for southern suburbs

Residents, though, have doubts about their efficiency and maintenance

With its experience in draining floodwaters into waterways, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has proposed more diversion channels and cut-and-cover channels in the southern suburbs that witnessed inundation this northeast monsoon.

However, a few residents have raised doubts about the efficiency and maintenance of these channels.

The WRD took up 17 long-term flood mitigation projects in the southern suburbs after the 2015 floods. But some low-level areas at Semmencheri, Perumbakkam, Varadharajapuram and Mudichur were inundated last month. To find a permanent solution to flooding in these areas, the WRD has proposed four emergency projects on an outlay of about ₹207 crore to be taken up early next year.

Officials said a 9 m straight-cut channel is proposed from the southern side of the Pallikaranai marshland to drain water into the Buckingham Canal. This would reduce waterlogging at Semmancheri, Thazhambur and Sholinganallur, and floodwater would travel 8 km less to reach the Buckingham Canal. Another channel would be built to carry floodwater to the Pallikaranai marshland near Ottiyambakkam odai and Madurapakkam odai. A bypass channel would be built from the Somangalam tributary to the Adyar to decrease inundation at Mudichur and Varadharajapuram, besides the widening of the river, officials said.

Report on waterbodies

Environmental activists say any plan involving the Pallikaranai marshland should be executed only in consultation with the Forest Department, which has prepared a report on 31 waterbodies around it. “This is essential to maintain the flow of water into the marshland and save the flora and fauna and the waterbodies,” said K.V.R.K. Thirunaranan of The Nature Trust.

If the government focuses on the cleaning and upkeep of lakes on the southern side of the marshland, the flooding in most areas could be greatly averted, he said.

But residents of some localities have expressed doubts over the efficiency and maintenance of channels, especially in the absence of inspection chambers to clean them. The government agencies must take into account the capacity of the Buckingham Canal and the Pallikaranai marshland to drain water, they said.

S. Kumararaja, president, Annai Indira Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, Velachery, said the diversion channel along the Taramani Link Road to carry floodwaters to the Buckingham Canal did not mitigate the problem this season. It did not have inspection chambers to check for obstructions.

“There was a reverse flow in the channel as the Buckingham Canal had already carried more water. The proposal to connect floodwaters from Okkiyam Maduvu through the East Coast Road and the sea near VGP Golden Beach must be considered. This would reduce the time taken for rainwater to reach the sea instead of joining it near Muttukadu,” he said.

P. Viswanathan, convener, coordination committee of the Chitlapakkam Residents’ Welfare Associations, said nearly 75% of inundation was prevented as the cut-and-cover channel to link surplus water from Selaiyur lake to Chitlapakkam lake functioned. “But areas such as Sethunarayanan Street, Thirumagal Nagar and Nasib Avenue were flooded as work on constructing a cut-and-cover channel between lakes in Chitlapakkam and Sembakkam is yet to be completed.”

Officials said many interventions to drain floodwaters through cut-and-cover channels helped in addressing inadequacies and missing links between the drain systems. This year, water-logging was reduced or eliminated with the building of channels to link waterbodies at Adanur, Narayanapuram, Chitlapakkam, Tambaram, Keelkattalai and Ullagaram.

The new channels have been provided with inspection chambers. The diversion channels will distribute water flow and help in quicker draining into major waterways or the sea. As places like Ram Nagar at Velachery that got flooded this time were at a low level, pumping arrangements might be a major solution. Water from these areas would drain into the Buckingham Canal only when the flow was less, the officials said.