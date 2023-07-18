More courses, patents, and start-ups on the anvil for IIT-Madras, says director

July 18, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) has focussed on initiatives that involve schools, promote interdisciplinary education, and has taken steps towards affordable and equitable education as part of its efforts to implement key features of the National Education Policy (NEP), said V. Kamakoti, Director of the institute.

Addressing mediapersons on the occasion of the third anniversary of the policy, he said that IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation, through its partners, had established 189 rural interaction centres where over 12,000 students attended classes after school. “This is part of our larger efforts to ensure that children pursue higher education after school. Rural technology centres, which we have set up, are helping take computer science literacy to rural schoolchildren,” he said.

IIT-M’s programmes in data sciences and electronic systems, Mr. Kamakoti said, had been introduced to provide equitable education for all. “On campus, centres of excellence have been set up to promote interdisciplinary learning,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping in mind the key features of the NEP, Mr. Kamakoti said the institute was working on incubating more start-ups and have more patents this year. “We have a target of 100 start-ups to be incubated at the Centre for Innovation this year. While we got 240 patents last year, this year we hope to get 365 patents,” he said.

“The Centre for Innovation and Nirmaan, a sandbox space for aspiring entrepreneurs, align with the NEP’s goals of nurturing creativity and imparting focus on problem-solving aligns with the emphasis on nurturing start-ups that address real-world challenges and contribute to societal welfare,” he said.

IIT-M, he said, was working on an undergraduate programme in Mathematics and Computing with a B.Ed degree aimed at helping teachers develop their skills. By the end of the month, the institute is set to welcome its first batch of students for their new BS course in Medical Sciences. “For 30 seats, we received over 9,000 applications. The course has been received very well,” Mr. Kamakoti said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.