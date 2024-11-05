More consumers can join BIS in formulating new standards through the revamped BIS mobile application

Now, more consumers can play an active role in formulating new Indian Standards to ensure quality of various products. They can also recommend new products to be covered under standardisation through the Bureau of Indian Standards’ revamped mobile application.

The mobile application, BIS Care App, has been enhanced with additional features to help consumers navigate through various schemes and check the authenticity of the ISI mark. Officials of the BIS, Chennai, said consumers may access more information at the touch of their phones. People may join the technical committee and take part in formulation of new Indian standards and share comments on draft Indian Standards that is in circulation.

With new products being launched every day to appease consumers, the statutory body has recently brought out a list of 85 electrical appliances that would have to mandatorily comply with safety norms.

Officials of the BIS said the standard IS 302 (Part 1): 2008 was intended as a mandatory standard for appliances used in households and commercial places to ensure consumer safety. The certification is meant for safety parameters not for the performance.

The standards include some of the widely used electrical appliances, including vacuum cleaners, food processors, dishwashers, electric steam cookers, coffee makers. Various appliances used in commercial firms like beauty care appliances and cooking ranges have also been included.

G.Bhavani, Director and Head, BIS, Chennai branch office, said only two licences have been granted across the country for the standard that covers safety parameters of the appliances. Of these, one of them was granted for a low-speed grinding machine in Chengalpattu district.

BIS has set a deadline starting from mid-March next year for large scale industries, June for small enterprises and one year for micro enterprises to obtain mandatory BIS certification and ISI mark.

“With innovative products getting launched daily for household use, ensuring consumers’ safety is of paramount importance. We are reaching out to various manufacturers’ associations to adhere to the deadline. We plan to hold a meeting this month to bring awareness of the provisions of the quality control order,” she said.

Besides access to such details on new standards launched every week through the mobile application, consumers may also download Indian Standards and learn how to apply for a licence. The mobile app also features details on recall of substandard products. People may also apply for capsule courses to enhance their skills, officials added.