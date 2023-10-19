More compressed biogas plants to become operational in city by February 2024

October 19, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will establish compressed biogas plants at various zones in the city in February 2024.

Two plants are already operational at Chetpet and Madhavaram, generating 6 tonnes of compressed biogas per day. Over 30% of municipal solid waste in the city is expected to be utilised for biogas generation.

The civic body recently held meetings with oil marketing companies for the promotion of marketing tie-ups with private concessionaire through a public private partnership mode. Oil companies, such as Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and Gas Authority of India (GAIL), are signing memoranda of understanding with private concessionaires, officials said.

In Madhavaram, 100 tonnes of segregated organic waste is utilised every day to generate 3 tonnes of compressed biogas.

In Sholinganallur, two plants with a total capacity of 200 tonnes will start operation soon. “The first phase of the plants in Sholinganallur will become operational in February. In Madhavaram, another plant with a capacity of 100 tonnes will start operation by March,” said N. Mahesan, Chief Engineer, GCC.

In Koyambedu, a plant with a capacity of 200 tonnes will be commissioned soon. The civic body will also construct a compressed biogas plant in Manali with a capacity of 500 tonnes in a 12-acre area. A proposal for the development of a 500-tonne plant in Perungudi has also been made by the GCC.

