More commuters allowed to travel by workmen special trains

CHENNAI

05 November 2020 00:18 IST

Employees of some more organisations can use these services

Southern Railway has allowed more commuters to travel in the workmen special suburban trains.

In a circular issued on Wednesday by the Commercial Branch, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, Southern Railway allowed employees of some more organisations to travel in these trains, besides the essential services workers and government employees.

Though the circular does not mention when the relaxation would come into effect, it has advised the Chennai Division to increase the suburban services at peak hours. The employees of the organisations eligible to travel in these trains include health and sanitation workers of government and private agencies, staff members of all educational institutions and private security agencies, workers handling essential commodities in the government and private sectors, workers of logistics and transport companies involved in the movement of goods and passengers, and those of social service organisations running child care and old age homes, health and education services.

Employees of the print and electronic media and advocates, who are members of the Bar Council, can also take these trains.

However, those wanting to travel in the trains will have to produce a written authorisation letter from their office, along with their photo identity cards.

The circular notes that all other protocols signed by the Chennai Divisional Railway Manager and the nodal officers of the State government shall be complied with.

A senior official of the Chennai Division confirmed the receipt of the circular.