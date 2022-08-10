More check-in counters, frisking zones opened at Chennai airport international terminal

The Airports Authority of India has opened separate security hold area in the Chennai airport in the departure hall of the international terminal for disabled passengers, business class flyers and the crew of airlines

With eight more counters to function during peak hours at the international departure terminal of the Chennai airport, passengers can expect the check-in to be a little more quicker. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Airports Authority of India has opened separate security hold area in the Chennai airport in the departure hall of the international terminal for disabled passengers, business class flyers and the crew of airlines

A separate frisking zone was introduced in the security hold area at the departure hall of the international terminal for disabled passengers, business class flyers and the crew of airlines at the Chennai airport on Tuesday. Eight additional check-in counters will function during peak hours from Thursday for all passengers.

According to officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), an additional frisking zone, measuring 300 sq. m, has been set up and this is for passengers with reduced mobility, business class passengers and the crew to go through the security process without any hassle. With this, the number of such counters will go up from to 72 from 64 now.

“We created an exclusive frisking zone in the security hold area for the Chess Olympiad participants to ensure that they don’t face any inconvenience. Now that the event is over, we decided to open the facility to all passengers since we face heavy crowd during peak hours,” an official said.

Both domestic and international terminals witness heavy rush, particularly during early morning and midnight. Be it check-in, immigration or security, departure halls of both terminals have serpentine queues, making it stressful for passengers.

Similarly, in the arrival hall of the international terminal, from long wait in the immigration to delays in baggage collection, it is an uphill task for passengers. Many post their grievance on social media too.

Appeal to passengers

Meanwhile, passengers have been advised to come in early as additional security measures have been in force at the airport ahead of Independence Day.

In its Twitter handle, Chennai airport posted: “Due to enhanced security measures in place ahead of #IndependenceDay, passengers are requested to arrive early at the airport to confirm smooth transit. Thank you for your patience and cooperation @CISFHQrs”