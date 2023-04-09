More check-in counters, better ambience: new integrated terminal opened at Chennai airport, promises smoother flying experience

April 09, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated phase I of the new integrated terminal of the Chennai airport.

In 2018, the construction of the much-needed new integrated terminal building took off, with a deadline of 2025-26. The cost of phase I is ₹1,260 crore and the estimated cost of the whole project is ₹2,467 crore. The remaining amount will be spent on phase II. International flight operations will be shifted to this building shortly. Though the building has been inaugurated, it is unclear when it will be opened to passengers. Sources said it should become operational at the earliest.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the trials to test the different machinery and equipment had been under way in the building for a while now.

ADVERTISEMENT

From additional check-in counters to better ambience and toilets, everything has been designed in such a way that flyers will have a seamless experience, the officials added.

“Be it the design of the roof, flooring, ceilings or murals, everything reminds one of some aspect of Tamil Nadu,” the Prime Minister said.

For many years now, the passengers have complained about a host of issues at the airport, including long waiting time during peak hours for check-in, immigration and poor upkeep of toilets. They demanded better infrastructure for hassle-free movement and facilities to keep themselves engaged while waiting for their flights.

The new integrated terminal will have 100 check-in counters, self-baggage drop kiosks, faster security screening with 11 automatic tray retrieval systems, e-gates for boarding and better frisking booths and 108 immigration counters. With the opening of this terminal, the airport’s passenger-serving capacity will increase from 23 million passengers a year to 30 million a year.

Phase II may begin soon. Under it, the old Anna International Terminal will be pulled down and the remaining portions of the terminal will be constructed. When the entire project is completed, the domestic terminal will be operated simultaneously at the two ends and the international terminal will function at the centre.