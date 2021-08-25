More candidates register for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions counselling

CHENNAI

25 August 2021 02:56 IST

1,43,774 registered as at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday

More students have registered for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) single window counselling this year.

As many as 1,38,533 aspirants uploaded their certificates and 1,43,774 candidates registered as at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday, the last date for registration. Last year, 1.27 lakh candidates had paid their fees, but only 1,14, 206 of them participated in the counselling. It was even lower in 2019-20.

TNEA officials said candidates had time to register until midnight. Applicants who registered till then would be given time till August 27 to pay fees.

The 10-digit random number will be generated on Wednesday for each applicant. The details will be made available online. The random number is a tie-breaker which helps to determine seniority for candidates who have the same marks in subjects and the same date of birth.

Certificate verification has begun at the 50 TNEA facilitation centres across Tamil Nadu, the officials said. The committee has collected the data from the School Education Department, and is awaiting data from the CBSE. “We shall be getting the data in a day or two. Last year too, we got the data from Delhi,” an official said.

The committee has also collected data on community certificates from the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration. On Monday, physical verification of sportspersons began at the Central Polytechnic at Taramani, the officials said. “Around 2,350 candidates have applied for 500 seats. We have called the sportspersons in person, and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu officials are verifying their certificates. We have called 50 students every day, and the COVID-19 protocol is in place,” the official said. Sports certificates will be verified till August 28. The merit list is expected to be released on September 4.