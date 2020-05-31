More businesses to resume operations in Chennai today

Over 50,000 shops are expected to reopen on Monday.

Corporation to intensify fine collection for safety violations

With a number of commercial establishments resuming operations on Monday, the Greater Chennai Corporation will start monitoring the units for violations to safety norms.

Commercial units, including barber shops and beauty parlours, will open on Monday. These places carried a risk of COVID-19 infection. As a result, the civic officers were instructed to impose strict adherence to safety norms at businesses in the 200 wards and fine them for violations.

“We have collected ₹45 lakh fine during the lockdown. With more establishments allowed to open, we will keep enforcing the guidelines,” said Meghanath Reddy, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance), Chennai Corporation.

“Starting Monday, commercial establishments have more dos than don’ts. This period of lockdown is different. These establishments have to adhere to safety norms to contain the spread of COVID-19,” an official said.

According to estimates, over 50,000 shops were expected to reopen on Monday, leading to an increased risk of COVID-19 infection in many areas. As a result civic officials have started creating awareness on the importance of adhering to guidelines on masks, disinfection and physical distancing.

Preventing harassment

Traders’ associations have also requested the Chennai Corporation to prevent harassment of shop owners during the lockdown, stressing on the need for proper communication with traders regarding the fine amount. Officials said the big commercial establishments cannot open and ban on hotels and cinemas was expected to minimise the risk of infection.

The Corporation would not permit any commercial establishments in containment zones where COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the city. As many as 201 containment zones have been earmarked in various parts of the city. At least 950 containment zones have been removed from the list after positive cases were not reported for 14 days.