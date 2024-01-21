More buses should be run, especially at peak hours, to ease congestion

January 21, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

Improving public transport is important for reducing the hardships of Chennai residents. Increasing the services of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) at peak hours will help students and women travel safely. More public transport will help to reduce the use of private vehicles, traffic jams, and most importantly, the burning of fossil fuels.

The operation of short-distance services from Chitlapakkam, Hasthinapuram, Pammal, and other interior parts to the nearest railway stations like Tambaram, Sanatorium, Pallavaram, and Chromepet would help to bring down the use of private vehicles.

From Chitlapakkam, only one bus is operated through Tambaram to Chengalpattu. The MTC should also make public the ‘not run buses’ on some city routes.

P. Viswanathan, Chitlapakkam.

MTC responds

The MTC fleet strength is set to increase in the coming months. Once the new buses are added, the viability of operating more services will be studied. The number of buses being operated is updated regularly on the MTC website.

Unauthorised parking

Motorists taking the GST Road towards Tambaram run into a traffic bottleneck because of the unauthorised parking of vehicles near a mall at Pallavaram. Those going to the cinema theatres in the mall park their vehicles along the margin of the road from the airport to Pallavaram, that too, at night.

S. Aravindakshan, Pallavaram.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

