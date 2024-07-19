More arrests made as net widens in the murder of BSP leader Armstrong

The Greater Chennai Police have unearthed a wider network involved in hatching the conspiracy to murder BSP leader K. Armstrong. At least 15 persons, including functionaries of the DMK, the AIADMK, and the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), were arrested. A search has been launched for a BJP functionary.

Immediately after Armstrong was murdered on July 5, the police arrested 11 suspects, including Ponnai Balu, K. Thiruvengadam (since killed in an encounter), and Arul, an advocate, at Poonamallee. They were remanded in judicial custody. Last Thursday, the police produced the 11 suspects before a judicial magistrate through videoconference from the prison instead of taking them to the court, apprehending a threat to their lives.

When the suspects were under interrogation, the police took Thiruvengadam in a government vehicle to a house at Manali last Sunday to recover the weapons used in the murder. He fled after getting down the vehicle under the pretext of attending to the call of nature near Retteri. When the police surrounded Thiruvengadam, who was holed up at a place called Vegetarian village in the Puzhal police station limits, he fired at the police with an unlicensed weapon. An inspector returned fire with his service revolver in self-defence and killed him.

Thiruvengadam was also one of the accused in the 2015 murder of Thennarasu, alias Thenna, the Tiruvallur district president of the BSP, on Thamaraipakkam Koot Road near Periyapalayam.

Startling revelations emerged from the interrogation of the 11 suspects, who are lodged at the Poonamallee sub-jail. Police sources said that two gangs of rowdies came together and planned for more than a month to kill Armstrong. The police also scrutinised their call records and bank transactions and unearthed huge transactions of money.

The police on Wednesday arrested three more suspects: Malarkodi, 49, an AIADMK functionary and advocate from Triplicane; Praveen, alias Hariharan, 27, a TMC functionary from Old Washermenpet; and Sathish Kumar, 28, of Thirunindravur, the son of a DMK functionary. Three cars were seized from them, the sources said.

Malarkodi’s husband ‘Border Thottam’ Sekar, an AIADMK stage singer, was murdered by a gang in 1997. An attempt was made on her life in 2019. Her son Alaguraja murdered Mylai Sivakumar in revenge. Malarkodi was hostile to Armstrong due to some incidents, the sources said.

The investigation revealed that another gang was also involved in the conspiracy. The sources suspect the involvement of a history-sheeter from Vysarpadi in north Chennai, who has been serving a life sentence in the Vellore jail for the murder of a political party functionary a few years ago. His son had a feud with Armstrong a few months ago, and it upset the convict. From the prison, he reportedly contacted Armstrong and had a heated exchange with him. The sources said that evidence was collected from the phone used by Armstrong.

The convict’s associates mobilised funds through illegal means. ‘Ponnai’ Balu, brother of history-sheeter ‘Arcot’ Suresh, and his associates were put in charge of the execution of the conspiracy. Balu entered the plot since he wanted to avenge the killing of his brother ‘Arcot’ Suresh at Pattinampakkam last year. A sum of ₹50 lakh was passed on to the killers through Malarkodi, Hariharan, and Sathish Kumar.

On Thursday, the police arrested D. Selvaraj, 49, of Kannigapuram at Thirunindravur. He was the president of the BJP minority wing at Thirunindravur. The police also launched a hunt for Anjalai, a BJP Mahila Morcha functionary in north Chennai. Special teams had been deployed to trace her, the sources said. Both Anjalai and Selvaraj played a key role in the murder, according to the police. Anjalai was close to ‘Arcot’ Suresh, the sources said.

