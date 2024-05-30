ADVERTISEMENT

More arrested for running commercial sex involving minor girls in Chennai

Published - May 30, 2024 12:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Immoral Traffic Prevention unit has arrested two more suspects in connection with running a commercial sex operation with minor girls in Valasaravakkam.

It may be recalled that following a tip off, a special team of police personnel attached with the Immoral Traffic Prevention unit mounted a surveillance over the movement around a house on a street in Valasaravakkam. After ascertaining what was going on, the police conducted a search and found young girls, who were studying class XII, being forced into commercial sex.

On May 17, police arrested seven members of a family, including a teenager’s mother, in Valasaravakkam for running a commercial sex operation with minor girls who are studying class XII and below. Subsequently, police, last Friday, arrested M. Dhandapani, 36 a manager of Home Tree Hotel, T. Nagar and he facilitated hotels and service apartments for the gang to run the illegal work.

Police arrested J.Vijayalakshmi, 51 of Maraimali Nagar, Chengalpattu in connection with the racket. So far nine persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

