More areas in need of flood mitigation to be identified

The Hindu Bureau November 13, 2022 20:51 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will compile a list of new locations that require localised solutions for flooding based on the complaints received from residents on 1913, social media and real time data compiled by the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Engineers will identify more locations where such solutions are required for mitigation of flooding. In addition to the work on real- time monitoring water release from reservoirs and tanks, engineers will identify locations that are likely to be flooded in the event of heavy rain and during the release of huge amounts of water from major reservoirs.

The government has already adopted a standard operating procedure for regulation and periodic release of water from eight major tanks in the city. Engineers are monitoring various aspects, including the quantum of water released from reservoirs and tanks, low- lying areas that are expected to be flooded during the release of water, rainfall in each zone, and the flow of water into major canals such as Buckingham Canal in the metropolitan area from other districts.