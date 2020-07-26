More ambulances to reduce fatalities

CHENNAI

26 July 2020 00:13 IST

Corporation takes action following complaints of vehicles not arriving in time to pick up patients

The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to strengthen its fleet of mobile oxygen support units and ambulances for COVID-19 patients and those having breathing difficulties.

At present, 81 ambulances have been deployed for the city to transport COVID-19 patients with breathing difficulties. But many residents complain that the ambulance had failed to arrive in time.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Saturday said COVID-19 case fatality rate could be reduced to 1.5% from 2.1% in the city by proper patient management by increasing the number of ambulances with oxygen support system and other vehicles to transport patients in time. “Our aim is to reduce the case fatality rate to less than 1%. We have planned to provide one vehicle for each of the 200 wards of the city. Each sanitary inspector will have one vehicle for transportation of patients. Each COVID-19 care centre and testing centre will get an ambulance with oxygen support. We will hold a meeting on Monday with other agencies to identify gaps in patient management,” said Mr. Prakash.

At present, just 50% of the ambulances in Chennai have oxygen support.

At a meeting in Ripon Buildings on Saturday, sanitary inspectors spoke about non-availability of ambulances in many wards, leading to delay in admitting patients with breathing difficulties to hospitals. Stressing the need to improve patient management, Mr. Prakash said all sanitary inspectors had been told to report to him directly on WhatsApp any issues in ambulance availability.

At present, zones such as Kodambakkam, Anna Nagar and Teynampet had reported a high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Dengue control

Meanwhile, the Corporation has launched a dengue control drive in the city to prevent the outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Prakash asked sanitary inspectors to advise all the 24,000 owners of vacant plots to clean the sites to prevent mosquito breeding.

The owners who fail to comply with the directive would be penalised. In the event of deaths due to dengue, the civic body was planning to take action against the sanitary inspectors who failed to eliminate mosquito-breeding sources from private plots.

The civic body was planning to take over the maintenance of private land by putting up a board saying: “This land is maintained by Greater Chennai Corporation.”

The civic body will collect fine from government buildings that had mosquito-breeding spots.