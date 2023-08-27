Moore Market shops, where sellers knew the books and had a heart

August 27, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

This is an age where the second-hand reference has been garnished with new flair. So it is all about putting a ‘pre’ prefix and follow it up with words like ‘owned’, ‘loved’ or ‘used’. But for those who love their dalliances with books, an old bookshop, the brick-and-mortar set-up or the pop-ups on pavements, is essential to savour rustling pages. And the generic nomenclature, be it second-hand or pre-loved, hardly matters.

When Chennai was Madras, the seekers of books, both for reading pleasure as well as academic sustenance, often made a beeline for Moore Market. If the original complex that burnt down in 1985 had earlier offered refuge, in the aftermath of the ashes and rubble, it was time to dip into the pavement shops that were stationed close to the Madras Central suburban railway station.

Notes from parents

Renting a cycle by the hour, hopping onto a bus or taking a suburban train to Park Station or Central, and walking across were the usual norms. The collections were usually well-thumbed, the opening pages mostly had the names of the previous owners. At times there were notes from parents to their off-spring or a lover’s jab at poetry. The books could be textbooks, guides, fiction — both classic and pulp, poetry, anthologies, non-fiction, vernacular and entrance exam manuals.

The booksellers knew their books and most importantly had a heart. Students with meagre pocket money could buy a book and pay a few days later. Obviously bargaining happened but it all ended well. Plus serendipity cropped up with a book you coveted suddenly appearing with its classic cover. There were pirated copies too, but nothing like the charms of a genuinely old book, being passed down across generations. Back then, in the early 1990s, there was no Kindle or the internet. The book was the real deal.

Loyal clients

Be it the old book shops in the Moore Market area or iconic ones like Higginbothams on Mount Road or Landmark on Nungambakkam High Road, all these outlets had their loyalists. In Moore Market, you could get your fix of Shakespeare or science and for those curious adolescents there were both original and pirated copies of David Reuben’s Everything you always wanted to know about sex but were afraid to ask’. There were old magazines too, be it National Geographic or Sportstar.

However, as the years raced by, the internet exploded, online retail became the in-thing, and back in Moore Market, the Lily Pond Complex was built. With pavement-evictions being the norm, some of the booksellers moved into cubbyholes inside this complex. Plus the readers’ profile had changed.

Pocket money seemed better than what was on offer for previous generations, Kindle is around, Amazon and others offer discounts and even branded bookshops throw up sale-expos.

A recent visit revealed an overwhelming skew towards medicine and engineering books, besides guides for various entrance exams. The sellers had changed, the talk was desultory, the larger mosaic of broad-spectrum books had shrunk.

The area around Moore Market does have the old energy, but the atmosphere around the tiny markets selling books has changed. But these shops and a few others across Chennai may not have the social media presence of the ones in Bengaluru and yet they survive, perhaps helping the hard-up-on-cash student to hold that book which he or she always yearned for.