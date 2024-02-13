GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Moopanar Flyover helps in easing traffic congestion

February 13, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST

R. Srikanth
The signal at the Turnbulls Road-Chamiers Road junction is an important traffic junction with traffic police taking all steps to avoid any big traffic jams.

The signal at the Turnbulls Road-Chamiers Road junction is an important traffic junction with traffic police taking all steps to avoid any big traffic jams.

Throughout the city, Metro Rail work has led to chaotic traffic at peak hours, with vehicles forming long queues. The situation at the Turnbulls Road-Chamiers Road junction is better: the traffic flows smoothly most of the day because the movement towards Nandanam from Raja Annamalai Puram has been curtailed for now because of the Metro Rail project.

In the distant past, the junction, located near the Nandanam intersection, had so little traffic that the need for the presence of the traffic police was hardly felt. The construction of the Kotturpuram flyover opened the floodgates as motorists started using this stretch to go to and come from the Sardar Patel Road junction to reach Alwarpet and Anna Salai. Soon the junction became crowded.

Vehicles backing up

R. Sampathkumar, a resident of Lake View Road at Kotturpuram, said the opening of the flyover across the Adyar paved the way for a large volume of the traffic, which had previously taken the Lattice Bridge Road, to be diverted through this road towards Alwarpet and Anna Salai, leading to a severe congestion at peak hours, the vehicles backing up as far as the Kotturpuram flyover on some days.

However, the construction of the limited-use flyover, now called the Moopanar Flyover, has helped in diverting two-wheelers and light vehicles bound for Anna Salai, and the diversion of traffic at the Anna Salai-Venkatnarayana Road- Chamiers Road junction has brought some relief from congestion, he said.

But still a long line of vehicles wait at the signal at peak hours because of the presence of a private school and several commercial establishments located near the junction. Now, the signal has gained more importance because Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s house is located nearby.

Remote control helps

A traffic constable manning the signal said that as the Chamiers Road leads to the Boat Club Road and to the Greenways Road, where the State Ministers have taken up residence, the junction comes to life as early as 6 a.m. and the amber light is on after 10 p.m.

On normal days, the traffic police would be posted in two shifts, and during VIP visits additional personnel would be posted to regulate the heavy traffic. The installation of the remotely controlled traffic signal system has helped in better regulation of the traffic at the junction, the constable said.

However, members of the public want pedestrian pathways at the junction. They also want the traffic police to find a way to decongest the Chamiers Road-Mowbrays Road-Adyar Club Gate Road junction.

