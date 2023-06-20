Monthly billing only after Tangedco fixes smart meters for all domestic connections, says Minister

June 20, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Electricity, Finance and Human Resources Management Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, said steps were being taken to purchase smart meters for which tenders have been called. Once the smart meters are purchased, they would be installed for domestic consumers all over the State to help in efficient monitoring of the electricity use.

Mr. Thennarasu addressed the media persons after inspecting the maintenance work being carried out in the 33/11 kV Pattinapakkam substation of Tangedco on Tuesday, which was damaged due to heavy rain on Sunday night.

He said only after the smart meters are installed, the power utility would look at the viability of monthly meter reading in place of bi-monthly reading.

The Minister said heavy rain caused technical snag in three substations, including Pattinapakkam, underground cable fault in 49 places, and damaging of 51 distribution transformers and 27 pillar boxes. Though the electricity officials tried to shift the heavy load caused by the fault in the Pattinapakkam substation, the other feeder burst, resulting in power disruptions at a few places in the city.

The Minister said the operation and maintenance staff of Tangedco have been involved in repairing the technical snags round-the-clock from Monday and the repair work would be completed by Tuesday evening for providing uninterrupted power supply.

