Month-long hair donation drive initiated in Chennai

To raise awareness and offer support to cancer survivors, Green Trends chain of salons has launched a ‘Shair’ hair donation drive to make wigs for cancer survivors in the city.

The first phase of the campaign will focus on a hair donation drive at its 375-plus salons across the country, and began on February 4 to mark World Cancer Day.

“We encourage the public to walk in and donate their hair for free. There are no restrictions on the amount of hair they can give — just that they must at least have 10 inches of hair in length to be able to make a donation,” said Deepak Praveen, chief operating officer, Green Trends.

Mr. Praveen said that this was a novel initiative drive since they were focussing on making wigs and donating them directly to survivors who are unable to afford them.

The month-long drive will culminate in a mega hair donation event, which will be held in Chennai on March 1.