Monsoon work steers clear of palm tree with baya weaver nests

A rainwater-carrying canal on Karanai Main Road in Ottiyambakkam.

A section of Karanai Main Road, best described as the outer confines of the Ottiyambakkam panchayat’s surface area, strikingly illustrates an elaborate rainwater management exercise by the Water Resources Department. A stormwater canal veering off the road sports sluice gates. Within sniffing distance, a small lake is parked, and rainwater channel heads out of a culvert on the road and meets it with open arms. Earlier, the contours of the lake and the rainwater channel were unclear, with dense vegetation blurring the picture. Monsoon-preparedness work has now ridden both of this impedimenta. All in all, this section looks as stark as a wiped whiteboard. Now, these are times fitted to winged impersonal feet that glide swiftly and ruthlessly towards deadlines. In central parts of Chennai, JCBs on stormwater drain construction duty have prised out utility cables. Against this backdrop stands a palm tree bearing fastidiously built nests of male baya weavers, having survived the “clean-up”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NE Monsoon is still a whiff away from the check-in counter, but a sense of living in the midst of a monsoon is persistent, thanks to intermittent showers. The baya weavers have not missed it. These birds synchronising their breeding cycles with the monsoons. The male baya weavers seem to be plugging away at it, as evidenced by the nests in the ‘helmet’ stage on this tree. There are also fully-constructed nests, a vignette of past workmanship.

A palm tree with baya weaver nests on a spruced-up landscape nearby. | Photo Credit: Prince Frederick

It is workmanship indeed. Females of breeding age are usually pernickety while sizing up a nest built by a male baya weaver. The nest-building is the courting, and the male is solely assessed on how he has woven his. The males, particularly the younger ones, end up beating themselves over the minutiae of nest-building, as they instinctively expect rejections.

Males approaching an age when familial responsibilities are round the corner may go into a frenzy of experimental nest-building — the birding equivalent of net practice in cricket — building upon old abandoned nests, or weaving a new one among bulrushes. Besides, the location of the tree where the nest hangs also figures significantly in the match-making process. Palm trees are one of their popular choices, and the selection of this palm tree suggests copy-book technique, as it overlooks a body of water.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with the vegetation nearby having been cleared away, baya weaver males may be expected to put in more flaps of the wings to gather nesting material, usually grass twigs.

Assuming this tree registers a drop in activity pertaining to the design of new nests, with the old nests intact, it certainly should serve as a “practice net” for male baya weavers on the cusp of breeding responsibilities.