Monsoon preparedness works on a war footing

Tangedco sets Nov. 7 deadline to complete works

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has directed its section officials to take up pre-monsoon preparedness work in the city on a war footing.

Tangedco, having issued strict instructions to the officials, has also fixed November 7 as the deadline for completing the works.

A senior Tangedco official, sharing details of the works, said that special teams, including field staff from sub-divisional (assistant executive engineer) offices, would be formed for identifying, executing and finally monitoring the safety works at all section (assistant /junior engineer) offices.

The safety works will involve closing open pillar/junction boxes, cutting tree branches that could cause damage to distribution transformers and the overhead cable network, covering exposed power lines above the ground by taking them underground as per standard norms, installing new poles in place of damaged ones and replacing old and worn out overhead cables, wherever necessary.

The senior official said that in instructions issued by the chief engineer of the north and south regions, it was clearly mentioned that poles where electricity supply was served through overhead cable networks should be replaced. This included areas like Vyasarpadi, Ponneri, Ambattur, Avadi, Tondiarpet, Madipakkam, Pallikaranai, Selaiyur and Tambaram.

Furthermore, officials in the ranks of superintending engineers/executive engineers will have to follow up and ensure that the monsoon preparedness projects are completed and in case of delay in their execution, make sure that punitive action is taken against the erring officials.

The letter also warned of severe action against officers/staff if fatal accidents occur.