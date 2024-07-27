Monsoon preparedness work yet to take off in 3 major waterways, say residents

Residents of various parts of the city have expressed apprehension about urban flooding as monsoon preparedness work is yet to take off in three waterways passing through the core parts of Chennai.

The Buckingham Canal, the Otteri Nullah, and the Virugambakkam-Arumbakkam Canal are covered with aquatic weeds that have formed green mats over the water spread area on several stretches. While the Water Resources Department (WRD) has started cleaning the other waterways and waterbodies ahead of northeast monsoon, it awaits sanction of funds for beginning the work in the three waterways. Residents point out that cleaning the three waterways is crucial as several minor channels drain into them. Sholinganallur residents demand that the work be accelerated to clear the thick cover of aquatic weeds in South Buckingham Canal, especially near Akkarai, to facilitate smooth flow of rainwater. G. Sathish, a resident of Semmencheri, says the government agencies must take steps to prevent sewage from flowing into the waterways and monitor dumping of waste as a permanent measure to keep the channels clean.

Members of the Federation of Anna Nagar Residents’ Associations have been calling for desilting of the Otteri Nullah to prevent urban flooding. Sandhya Vedullapalli of Anna Nagar says, “This is the right time to clear floating waste and weeds that slow down the flow in the Otteri Nullah. We experience a spillover of floodwater in neighbouring areas as garbage clogs the waterway in times of heavy rain. Encroachments too are a hurdle.”

The WRD has submitted an estimate of ₹11.77 crore to clean the waterways, and is awaiting sanction of funds. It is proposed to split the project into 36 packages to facilitate simultaneous cleaning of the waterways.

According to WRD officials, it was initially planned to dredge these waterways as part of projects to be executed under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust. Monsoon preparedness work, worth ₹35 crore, was sanctioned excluding these waterways.

With the delay in the sanction of restoration projects because of administrative reasons, the department plans to carry out monsoon preparedness work in the three waterways and on the stretches upstream of the Cooum. Work is expected to start in a few days, according to officials.