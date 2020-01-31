Monkeys run riot at Tiruttani school

The Tiruttani Government Girls Higher Secondary School always maintains a stock of crackers. The crackers are not for any celebration, but to chase away monkeys that cause a ruckus on campus, especially during lunch hour.

The school, which has been functioning since the late 80s, has a strength of more than 1,500 girls.

There are many trees on the premises. Sometimes the classes are held in the open, especially when there are exams for senior students.

“During these sessions, occasional shrieks can be heard as monkeys descend from the trees to snatch water bottles or schoolbags. We chase them away before resuming the classes,” said a teacher.

On Thursday, many teachers were found walking in the premises with a stick in their hand to chase away the simians.

“The monkey problem is common during lunch hour. They occasionally run away with our lunch box and sometimes with plates of food,” said a student.

Some parents said that the primates tear the seats of the bikes parked inside the school premises. “The problem is there in many schools in Tiruttani. They mainly come in search of water. During peak summer they disappear from the locality,” said a parent.

Friendly animals

The monkeys also wander around the classrooms during examinations. “But they have not bitten or troubled anyone till date. The monkeys and dogs that loiter inside the school have become friendly,” he also added.

An official from the Education Department said that they will take the help of the Forest Department to address the issue. “We have not complained till date,” he said.